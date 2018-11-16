Nkemdiche (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche sat out last week's loss to the Chiefs and began this week not practicing, but was able to progress to a limited participant. Rodney Gunter and Olsen Pierre would both see increased workloads should Nkemdiche be unable to suit up.

More News
Our Latest Stories