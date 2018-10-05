Nkemdiche (foot) didn't participate in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche nursed a foot injury before the season opener and it appears he had a hiccup this week. The third-year pro has made 14 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks through the first two games. If he doesn't play, expect Olsen Pierre and Rodney Gunter to see an uptick in snaps.