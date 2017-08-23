Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Strains calf Tuesday
Nkemdiche strained his left calf during Tuesday's practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. As a result, Nkemdiche is expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks.
As he limped off the field Tuesday, Nkemdiche was favoring his left leg, but the nature of the injury wasn't initially known, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. The development is unfortunate for the 2016 first-round pick, who had been tapping into his potential throughout training camp and the preseason (six tackles in 69 defensive snaps across three games). If Nkemdiche's recovery is on the short end, he could return in time for Week 1 prep, but his status is nonetheless iffy for the regular-season opener.
