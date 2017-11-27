Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Suffers minor ankle sprain
Nkemdiche suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but head coach Bruce Arians said he doesn't believe it's serious, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
With Arians having little concern regarding the defensive end's health, Nkemdiche doesn't appear to be at risk of missing any time. Nkemdiche's status for the week ahead should become more clear once the team releases its first practice report.
