Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Suiting up Week 7
Nkemdiche (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche was limited in practice throughout the week, leading to his questionable tag prior to Sunday's game. Expect him to see his usual role as a backup along the defensive line.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will sit Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will not play against Niners•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Active Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...