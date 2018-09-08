Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Sunday's status up in air
Nkemdiche (foot) was limited during Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
If Nkemdiche can't play, the left side of the defensive line will be seriously depleted, with Markus Golden (knee) listed as out already. If he can shake the injury, Nkemdiche will be tasked with slowing down veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The 2016 first-round pick has yet to prove himself, however, with just 12 tackles in 17 NFL games.
