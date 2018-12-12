Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will have surgery for torn ACL
Nkemdiche (knee) will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche was placed on injured reserve Monday after tearing his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Over 10 games this season, Nkemdiche had 32 tackles (22 solo) and 4.5 sacks. Zach Moore and Benson Mayowa will likely take over for the remainder of the season.
