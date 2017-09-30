Play

Nkemdiche (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals official website reports.

Nkemdiche has been dealing with a calf issue since the end of training camp. He made his season debut in Week 3's loss to the Cowboys, but apparently he may have came back too soon. The Cardinals are likely making sure he is completely recovered before he suits up again.

