Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will sit Week 5
Nkemdiche (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Nkemdiche did not practice this week after being inactive against the 49ers on Sunday, so this isn't overly surprising. The 23-year-old has been dealing with the calf issue since the middle of preseason and made his only appearance against the Cowboys in Week 3, so his timetable to return will largely be dictated by his participation in practice in the coming weeks.
