Nkemdiche (foot) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche is still considered day-to-day after exiting last week's preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury. It's no surprise that Arizona is taking a cautious approach to Nkemdiche's health, rather than rushing him back onto the field. Olsen Pierre and Rodney Gunter should see more action in Nkemdiche's absence.

