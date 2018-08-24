Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Won't play Sunday
Nkemdiche (foot) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche is still considered day-to-day after exiting last week's preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury. It's no surprise that Arizona is taking a cautious approach to Nkemdiche's health, rather than rushing him back onto the field. Olsen Pierre and Rodney Gunter should see more action in Nkemdiche's absence.
