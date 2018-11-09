Nkemdiche has a calf injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche is set to miss his second game of the season as he began the week as a limited practice participant but was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday. Olsen Pierre and Rodney Gunter could both see increased snaps at defensive tackle with starter Corey Peters (ankle) listed as questionable.