Coach Steve Wilks said that Gunter (personal) is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Raiders despite being listed as questionable, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gunter was understandably absent from practice all week due to the death of his father, but is reportedly on track to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. If the defensive tackle is able to play, expect him to serve his usual rotational role.