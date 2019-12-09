Play

Gunter was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gunter managed to record his third sack of the season before exiting the contest. If his injury is serious and he's forced to miss Week 15's game against the Browns, Gunter's streak of consecutive active games will end at 77 games.

