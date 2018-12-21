Gunter (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gunter was unable to practice Wednesday, but managed to get in limited practices Thursday and Friday. The Delaware State product hasn't missed a game this season. Gunter has also logged at least 40 defensive snaps in six of the last five games. If Gunter misses time Sunday, Vincent Valentine would likely see those snaps.