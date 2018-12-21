Gunter (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gunter was unable to practice Wednesday, but managed to get in limited practices Thursday and Friday. The Delaware State product hasn't missed a game this season. Gunter has also logged at least 40 defensive snaps in six of the last five games. If Gunter misses time Sunday, Vincent Valentine would likely see those snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...