Gunter totaled 17 tackles (11 solo) and one sack in 16 games with the Cardinals in 2017.

Gunter's production in 2017 was similar to his first two seasons in the league as he remains in a reserve role in the defensive line rotation. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2018 and appears slated to serve as starting nose tackle Corey Peters' backup once again.