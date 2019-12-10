Play

Gunter (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

It was originally believed that Gunter had an ankle injury, but further reports have revealed it's a toe issue that will end the 27-year-old's season early, forcing him to miss the first games of his career. Gunter finished the year with 31 tackles (20 solo) and three sacks, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

