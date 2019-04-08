Gunter re-signed with the Cardinals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gunter will stay in Arizona for a fifth season, but he may have lost his starting job in March when the team signed Darius Philon away from the Chargers. Gunter has 95 tackles and eight sacks in 64 NFL games, with 10 of his 25 starts occurring in 2018. He'll likely play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Vance Joseph.

