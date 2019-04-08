Cardinals' Rodney Gunter: Staying in Arizona
Gunter re-signed with the Cardinals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gunter will stay in Arizona for a fifth season, but he may have lost his starting job in March when the team signed Darius Philon away from the Chargers. Gunter has 95 tackles and eight sacks in 64 NFL games, with 10 of his 25 starts occurring in 2018. He'll likely play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Vance Joseph.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...