Hudson (ribs) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' team site reports.
The center got injured in Week 5 versus the 49ers and was placed on IR soon after. The Cardinals will now have 21 days to either activate him or place him back on IR. The expectation is that Hudson will return in the next week or two.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: On track for return•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Out at least three games•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Leaves early Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Moves to COVID-19 list•