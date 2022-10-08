Hudson (knee) is listed as doubtful to play in Sunday's matchup against Philly, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While it is unclear when Hudson sustained his knee injury, he did not practice once this week. The offensive lineman has played 284 of the team's snaps through his first four games. If Hudson is unable to play Sunday, Sean Harlow will be next up to take over Hudson's duties at center.