The Cardinals are soon anticipated to move on from Hudson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hudson's tenure in Arizona appears as if it's coming to an end at some point early on this offseason, as he recently reduced his salary to $2 million, which usually indicates a near retirement, per Rapoport. The 12th-year center had spent the last two campaigns as a member of the Cardinals, but he was limited to a total of 16 game appearances in that span due to rib and knee issues.