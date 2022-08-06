Hudson is currently dealing with a knee injury, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
The durable veteran center missed significant time last year for the first time since 2012 as a rib injury forced him out of three games while a stint on the COVID-19 list cost him two more. The 33-year-old will look to bounce back and contribute on an offensive line tasked with protecting prized quarterback Kyler Murray.
