Hudson (Illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Balzer reports that Hudson's placement on the list was the result of a positive test, so he will need to stay away from the team facility until he clears health and safety protocols. If he isn't able to clear protocols ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions, then Max Garcia will likely take Hudson's spot as the starting center.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Gets activated Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Designated to return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: On track for return•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Out at least three games•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Leaves early Sunday•