Hudson (Illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Balzer reports that Hudson's placement on the list was the result of a positive test, so he will need to stay away from the team facility until he clears health and safety protocols. If he isn't able to clear protocols ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions, then Max Garcia will likely take Hudson's spot as the starting center.

