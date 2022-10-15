Hudson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hudson missed Arizona's Week 5 matchup and did not practice in any capacity to begin the week, but he did manage a limited session Friday. If he's able to return, Hudson will retake his starting role at center. If he remains sidelined, Sean Harlow will likely step in at the position.