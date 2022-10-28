Hudson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hudson is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. In his absence, Sean Harlow has been operating as the Cardinals' starting center. Hudson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 9 against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Out again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Questionable against Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Returns to practice Thursday•