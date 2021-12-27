Hudson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Huston missed the Cardinals' last two games while on the COVID list. His return will be a huge boost to the Cardinals' offensive line as they head into the final two weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Won't be available Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Gets activated Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Designated to return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: On track for return•
-
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Out at least three games•