Hudson (undisclosed) participated during the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Kevin Parrish of the team's official site reports.
Hudson was back on the practice field Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session as part of a scheduled veteran rest day. However, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury did still indicate that the veteran offensive lineman would be a game-time decision heading into Sunday's season-opener against Kansas city, though he did not assign him any specific injury designation. Sixth-year offensive lineman Sean Harlow would be next in line to start at center for the Cardinals, should Hudson ultimately be ruled out Sunday.
