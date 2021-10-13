site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Ruled out for Week 6
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hudson (ribs) will not play Sunday against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hudson was injured during Sunday's contest against the 49ers and will miss at least one week. Max Garcia replaced him Sunday and will likely draw the start at center in Week 6 against the Browns.
