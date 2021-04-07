site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Secures one-year extension
Hudson signed a one-year contract extension when he was traded to the Cardinals on March 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hudson's deal included is now signed through the 2023 campaign with $20.1 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old center made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2019 with the Raiders.
