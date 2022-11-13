site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-rodney-hudson-sidelined-next-four-games | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Sidelined next four games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hudson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Hudson has missed each of Arizona's last four games and will now be sidelined an additional four contests. Billy Price should remain the starting center in Hudson's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 14 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read