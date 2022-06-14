Hudson (undisclosed) is not at minicamp and was not excused from participating, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they were working on things with Hudson, but he could not say anymore. Hudson is currently projected to be the Cardinals' starting center as he heads into the final year of his two-year $20.1 million deal signed last March.
