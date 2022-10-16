Hudson (knee) is inactive against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Hudson also missed the team's Week 5 contest with the Eagles. Despite logging a limited practice Friday, Hudson will have to wait until Week 7 against the Saints to try and get back on the field. In his absence, Sean Harlow will draw the start at center once again.
