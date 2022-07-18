Hudson has informed the Cardinals that he'll report for training camp and play in 2022, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old center is ready to rejoin his teammates after an unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp. It's unclear if Hudson was unhappy with his contract, which ranks seventh among centers with an average annual value of $10 million. He finished 31st out of 39 centers in PFF's grading last year, ending an eight-year streak ranking 17th or better, including five seasons in the Top 8. Hudson missed five games last year, including two due to COVID-19, marking the first time since 2012 that he's missed more than three games in a season.