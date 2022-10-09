Hudson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hudson came into the day doubtful after not practicing at all this week. With his inability to play Sunday, Sean Harlow should draw the start at center against Philadelphia.
