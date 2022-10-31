site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Won't play Week 9
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Hudson (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hudson will miss his fifth straight contest as he nurses a lingering knee injury. Billy Price is in line to make a third straight start at center in Hudson's absence.
