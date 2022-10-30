Both Blankenship and Matt Prater (right hip) are active Sunday in Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Prater back for the first time since Week 4, he's a safe bet to log field-goal attempts and point-after tries, at the very least. But Arizona signed Blankenship to the active roster this week to serve as an emergency option at placekicker for the Cardinals, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said he'd handle kickoffs while Prater gets the scoring opportunities. As a result, Blankenship isn't a certainty to contribute on the fantasy front.