Arizona signed Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Blankenship made two field goals in his debut for the Cardinals last week, with one coming from 50 yards out, and he went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries. His move to the active roster could signal that Matt Prater (hip) is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Rodrigo Blankenship: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Cardinals' Rodrigo Blankenship: Subbing for Prater on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Rodrigo Blankenship: Joins 53-man roster Thursday•
-
Rodrigo Blankenship: Signs to practice squad•
-
Rodrigo Blankenship: Cut after missing critical kick•
-
Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: Misses potential game-winning kick•