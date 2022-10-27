Arizona signed Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Blankenship made two field goals in his debut for the Cardinals last week, with one coming from 50 yards out, and he went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries. His move to the active roster could signal that Matt Prater (hip) is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Vikings.