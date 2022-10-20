Blankenship will serve as the Cardinals' placekicker Thursday versus the Saints with Matt Prater (hip) sidelined, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With Prater out for a third consecutive contest, Blankenship will be the second kicker to stand in for him after Matt Ammendola handled those duties Weeks 5-6. In parts of three seasons with the Colts, Blankenship made 45 of 53 field-goal attempts and 52 of 55 point-after tries, which amounted to 8.5 points per game in his 22 appearances.