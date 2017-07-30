Zamort was forced to leave Saturday's practice with an unknown injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Zamort, who has been running with the first team defense in place of the injured Justin Bethel (knee), laid motionless on the field for a bit before he was able to get himself up and carted off the field. The Cardinals are expected to update Zamort's status by Monday.

