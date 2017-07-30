Cardinals' Ronald Zamort: Out for season with torn ACL
Zamort has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, Kent Somers of AZcentral.com reports.
Zamort, who was getting extended run with the first-team defense recently, suffered the injury during Saturday's practice and subsequent tests have confirmed it's a serious knee injury. He's fully expected to miss the rest of the season and could potentially be released with an injury settlement once reverted to injured reserve. Just Bethel (knee), who is expected to miss at least a couple more days of training camp, will likely be the favorite to land a spot in the top unit once healthy.
