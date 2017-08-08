Zamort (knee) cleared waivers and was reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.

This move should come as no surprise. Zamort was declared out for the season after tearing his ACL in July. Combine that with his absence of NFL experience, it's obvious why he cleared waivers.

