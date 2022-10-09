Moore (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore's season debut was delayed to last Sunday in Carolina due to a hamstring injury. He mostly was quiet in that contest, gathering in three of five targets for 11 yards and losing four yards on his only carry while handling 84 percent of the offensive snaps. During Week 5 prep, he made an appearance on the practice report Thursday and proceeded to log a pair of limited showings to cap it. While he was deemed a game-time decision, Moore will be out there for a Cardinals receiving corps that remains without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).