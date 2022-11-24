Moore (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite the Cardinals not holding an actual practice so far this week, Moore wouldn't have take part if the team had due to the groin injury that forced him out of Monday's loss to the 49ers in Mexico City after two offensive snaps. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is of the belief that Moore will need "at least a week" away from the field, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, so Arizona may make a ruling on his availability for a Week 12 matchup with the Chargers as soon as Friday. With Greg Dortch (thumb) also a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday and Marquise Brown (foot) uncertain to be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson currently are the healthy options at wide receiver for the Cards.