Moore recorded two catches (on three targets) for 35 yards during Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Rams.

With Michael Wilson (shoulder) sidelined for a second consecutive game, Moore had no problem racking up offensive snaps (53 of 71), which fell behind Marquise Brown (62) and Greg Dortch (54) and well ahead of Andre Baccelllia (eight) and Zach Pascal (seven). But Moore again fell shy of 40 yards from scrimmage for the eighth time in 12 appearances this season, leaving him with averages of 4.3 touches for 34.2 total yards per game and two total TDs overall. Whenever Wilson returns to the lineup, Moore may be on the outside looking in to holding much sway in the Cardinals offense.