Moore recorded two catches on three targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Rams.

With Michael Wilson (shoulder) sidelined for a second consecutive game, Moore had no problem racking up offensive snaps (53 of 71). He fell shy of 40 yards from scrimmage for the eighth time in 12 appearances this season however, leaving him with averages of 4.3 touches for 34.2 total yards per game and two total TDs. Whenever Wilson returns to the lineup, Moore may find himself on the outside looking in for consistent snaps and targets.