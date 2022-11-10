Moore (hand) practiced fully Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moore had a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, but that clearly was a precautionary measure after he handled every rep in a normal session one day later. While Moore's status has cleared up for a Week 10 game at the Rams, the standing of quarterback Kyler Murray has not, as he followed a DNP on Wednesday with a limited showing Thursday. If Murray ditches his designation, be it on Friday's injury report or ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Moore again should be heavily involved in the Cardinals offense. Since Marquise Brown (foot) hit IR after Week 6, Moore has reeled in 16 of 20 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown and recorded two carries for 12 yards over the last three contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Tending to hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Season-high receiving yardage tally•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Makes one catch in Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Heavily involved•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Efficient underneath•