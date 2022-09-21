Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Moore (hamstring) is day-to-day, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moore is still looking to make his 2022 debut, having sat out Arizona's first two games due to a lingering hamstring issue. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Moore doesn't appear to be participating in Wednesday's practice. Greg Dortch has been the main beneficiary of increased opportunities with Moore and Andy Isabella (hamstring) sidelined.
