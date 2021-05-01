The Cardinals selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Arizona adds one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's class by taking Moore in the second round. Moore showed his electrifying talent as a true freshman at Purdue by catching 114 of 160 targets for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding 21 carries for 213 yards and two scores. He is a terror for defenses once he gets the ball in his hands. Moore is just 5-foot-7 but solidly built at 181 pounds with legendary weight-room numbers. He tested off the charts at the pro day with a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash and elite agility and jump scores to boot. The rub is that Moore's size is mostly unprecedented in terms of success stories at the NFL level. Injuries also held him to just seven games in his final two years at Purdue. His role was also one that doesn't really exist in NFL offenses -- an uber-high-volume target who rarely runs routes more than 10 yards downfield. Nonetheless, Arizona is an interesting landing spot, as the Cardinals could be looking for an upgrade to either Christian Kirk or Andy Isabella.