Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore (groin) will be able to return to action Monday against the Patriots, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

With the help of a Week 13 bye, Moore may miss only one game as a result of the groin injury that he suffered early in a Week 11 loss to the 49ers. That said, the Cardinals aren't required to post an injury report before Thursday, so his potential activity level won't be known until then. If Moore does enough to be available Week 14, Arizona will have its top three wide receivers (also, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown) active in the same game for the first time this season.