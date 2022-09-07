Moore (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After the conclusion of Arizona's preseason slate, head coach Kliff Kingsbury included Moore among three other Cardinals players as being a "close call" for Week 1, according to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. With a full session now behind him, the 2021 second-round pick is good to go for a matchup with Kansas City on Sunday, when he'll be looking to fill some of the void left by the suspended DeAndre Hopkins along with Marquise Brown and A.J. Green. As a rookie last season, Moore, racked up 511 yards from scrimmage and one receiving score on 72 touches.
