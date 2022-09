Moore (hamstring) could be out for a few more weeks, but will avoid IR, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Moore has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but it sounds like he will miss at least one more game according to this report. With Andy Isabella (hamstring) also ruled out Sunday, there will be no shortage of snaps available to Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch.